posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 16th, 2018 at 3:36 pm

This week on Shakti, SuperNani shocks everyone when she asks Saumya to sprinkle water and recite a chant in the house to protect it the from evil eye and kinnars. This upsets Saumya and so Preeto and Harman cheer her up. Shanno decides to tell Nani Saumya’s truth with Veeran’s permission. We see her revealing everything to nani while she is doing yoga. How will Nani react to this?

Harman declares in Maninder house that Varun will do the household chores now onwards which shocks everyone. Varun decides to take revenge for his current situation where Harman has kept him from his family. In the Sohar function, some women call Saumya a woman who cannot bear a child so Supernani gives a challenge to everyone that a child will be born in her house, and that will be an answer to everyone’s taunts.

What happens next? Stay tuned to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.