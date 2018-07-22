posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 11th, 2018 at 5:57 pm
We cannot keep calm as we’re only four days away from the grand finale of Dance Deewane! From fantastic acts, concrete feedback, and unadulterated fun; Dance Deewane is one show that thoroughly entertains people every weekend. Few days before the grand finale, we’re rounding up a few of our favourite performances from the season and mind you, it’ll make you fall in love with them all over again! Full of energy and passion, here’re presenting to you the best from the season!
#1 Mansi and Jyotiranjan!
#2 Deena Nath and Sonali
#3 Kishen
#4 Karan and Siza
#5 Jyotiranjan
#6 Siza, Sandeep and Kishen
#7 Aadvik and Shourya
#8 Bittu
Recommended
You Might Also Like