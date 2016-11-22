Sunny Leone's Viral Video Task continues it's crazy momentum on Bigg Boss 10

Spunk and funk tuned in high with yesterday's viral video task given by Sunny Leone. Team Bani and Team Lopa have to get their team members to put their best foot forward to earn the brownie points and secure the safety for their team from the nominations. 

PIC 18

 

PIC 20

 

Tonight, the same fun continues and the contestants still try to pull all strings of drama to earn a win. Rahul in Swami Om get up and Swami Om in a bath tub, we leave to your imagination how hilarious this can get.

 

PIC 36

 

PIC 37

 

PIC 43

 

PIC 53

 

PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 50

 

Also a round that sees members from both teams talking about the members of other team members in front of their standees. We sure they have some really interesting things to say!

PIC 22

 

PIC 24

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 31

 

PIC 33

 

PIC 29

 

But all these efforts won't reap success unless Sunny is impressed. Let's see which team can smoothly manage to get this gorgeous lady to tip her remarks in their favour.

PIC 35

 

Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to see the second chapter of Viral Video Task on Bigg Boss 10!


