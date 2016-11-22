posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 22nd, 2016 at 4:25 pm

Spunk and funk tuned in high with yesterday's viral video task given by Sunny Leone. Team Bani and Team Lopa have to get their team members to put their best foot forward to earn the brownie points and secure the safety for their team from the nominations.

Tonight, the same fun continues and the contestants still try to pull all strings of drama to earn a win. Rahul in Swami Om get up and Swami Om in a bath tub, we leave to your imagination how hilarious this can get.

Also a round that sees members from both teams talking about the members of other team members in front of their standees. We sure they have some really interesting things to say!

But all these efforts won't reap success unless Sunny is impressed. Let's see which team can smoothly manage to get this gorgeous lady to tip her remarks in their favour.

