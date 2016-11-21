Sunny Leone brings a new twist to the story on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 21st, 2016 at 7:49 pm

At the kick of a brand new week, the Bigg Boss 10 housemates are greeted with another challenge.
The stunning Sunny Leone gives the Viral Videos task to the contestants.
The housemates will be divided into two teams and create matter for viral videos! This sounds extremely exciting!
We cannot wait to see what the contestants can come up with in order to impress Sunny Leone.The team that fails to do so, goes straight into the nominations.

Well, it's time for them to churn something that's going to be worth a watch. Tune in tonight at 10.30 PM to catch the masala on this viral video task.


