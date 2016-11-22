Sunny ki super entry in the Bigg Boss 10 House

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 22nd, 2016 at 6:02 pm

Today, one of the most famous contestant from Bigg Boss Season 5, Sunny Leone, enters the house once again.

 

PIC 62

 

Sunny, who gave the task to the Viral Videos to the contestants yesterday, is seen joining the housemates tonight. Sunny will announce the results and there by the team which is unsafe from the nominations.

PIC 18

 

PIC 35

 

The housemates are absolutely delighted to see her. Sunny's cheerful smile and presence fills them with glee. 

 

PIC 61

 

PIC 63
PIC 65

 

PIC 66

 

However, the ladies in the house, Bani, Lopa and Nitibha, get extremely disgusted by Swami Om's conduct towards Sunny. They warn him not to get touchy with any female visitor in the house, to which he retaliates saying he will do as he pleases.

 

PIC 69

 

PIC 70

 

PIC 71

Get ready to see this heated tashan between Swami Om and the ladies tonight at 10.30PM, only on Bigg Boss 10!


﻿

Connect with