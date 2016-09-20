posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 20th, 2016 at 12:58 pm

From the theatre circuit to the film circle, Sumeet Vyas has walked both the stretches.

Famous as Mikesh Chaudhary, this massive internet sensation is going to soon be on your TV screens.

Not to sweep you off your feet nor to cast some spell. Just a simple trick of whisking you away with his jokes. We say that's a pretty "coool" idea Sumeet!

Do you agree?

Meet him on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza this Sunday!

Tune in on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza