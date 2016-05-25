posted by Admin, last updated on May 25th, 2016 at 3:04 pm

Literally it is ‘Rab ne bana de Jodi’ for these two! Their chemistry on the field is so explosive that one cannot but help themselves from holding onto their stomachs out of laughter. Non-stop chitter-chatter, gupshup along with a little leg pulling is what keeps the vibe on the cricket field going. If it wasn’t for the two, that extra zing would have been missing from the whole tournament for they know how to really bring the ‘mood’ into the game.

Over the past few weeks, Sumeet and Pritam have definitely entertained the audiences and the players on field and off field with their non-stop commentary and over the top humor. With Frooti BCL coming to an end, here’s a look at some candid moments of the duo from the cricketing field.

Pritam ki Ungli

Situation: Sumeet was supporting team Ahmedabad

Pritam: Sumeet, tumhe kya lagta hai kaun jeetega?

Sumeet: Hum hi jeetenge bro!

Pritam: Galat fehmi mat palo fafda aur jalebi khao

Sumeet: Fafda bhari pad gaya!

Sumeet ke expressions

Situation: Pritam gives V/o while Sumeet reacts.

Sumeet: Tumhein voice over dene bola hai, tum vulgar kyun ho gaye?

Pritam: Main vulgar kahaan hoon?

Sumeet: Voice over dene kaha tha, aaaah! aaah! kar dete ho. Mujhe expression dene ka mauka hi nahi dete

Pritam ki Jhappi

Situation: Pritam flirts with Sunny while Sumeet makes situation worse for him.

Pritam to Sunny: Aaj bhaiyya nahi aaye match dekhne?

Sunny: Bhaiyya?

Pritam: Matlab aapke hubby!

Sunny: Mere husband bhaiyya nahi hain. That would be really gross...

Pritam: Nahi nahi, mere liye bhaiyya!

Summet to Sunny, while pointing at Pritam: Bhaiyya ye hain. Aapke liye!

4

Kiraaye ka Pritam

Situation: Both greet each other before the match begins

Sumeet: Yahan aa chuke hain tight kapde pehen ke Pritam

Pritam: Ye kapde mujhe rent pe mile hain. Joote bhi rent pe laya main. Sirf andar ka maal chhod kar baaki poora aadmi rent pe hai. Sumeet: Wo khareed ke laate hain aap? Wo rent pe nahi?

Pritam: Kyunki main jockey hoon. Like Radio Jockey! Isiliye main apna jockey leke aata hoon.

Sumeet: Bade Joke-y mijaaz ke hain!

Situation: Sumeet doesnt like Pritam flirting with Radhika and Mouni

Sumeet ke complaints aur Nagin ka raaz

Sumeet: Kaisa host hai yaar ye?Pritam ko koi roko yaar, wo god mein hi jaake baith gaya hai. Ye allowed nahi hai! Arrey usko koi utaaro stand se!

Sumeet to Pritam: Aapko interview lene bheja tha, aap to unke god mein hi baith gaye!

Pritam: Arrey wo dabbe bhar bhar ke kha rahi thi. Ye naagin aur Radhika dikhne mein aisi hain par bohot khaati hain!

Sumeet: Ye raaz hai inka! Zeher yahaan se nikal raha hai? Khane se?!

