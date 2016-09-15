Suleiman spins enchanting spells with his flute on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 2:15 pm

This week seems to be a thoroughly exciting one when it comes to the JDJ9 challenge week- round 2. 7 super stunning performances, filled with elements that beautifully combine the talent of power houses of JDJ9 and the IGT 7 participants are sure to win your hearts.

One such performer from IGT7 will be Suleiman, who will be performing with Jacqueline’s cutie aka- Shantanu Maheshwari. We happened to catch up with him during the rehearsals, here’s an exclusive performance for the Suleiman fans, from the Jhalak House.




Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

