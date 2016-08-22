Star-Dancing-Wars on JDJ9 this weekend

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 22nd, 2016 at 4:20 pm

Ever since the light on the JDJ9 torch has been lit, expectations on the performance meter have soared up to a new level. Our judges have been challenging the contestants to dish out their best on the dance floor because it’s not just the hotness that will count but also the 'Happening' factor will hold equal weightage when it comes to JDJ9.

We have seen the contestants perform in trios, give some extremely stunning solos and experiment with their styles constantly.

This week, however, the fun level will be double and the thrill of watching them perform is also going to be twice the amount.

Why you ask? Well, it’s a much awaited war. Get ready to see dual acts as our contestants get ready to ace against one another in this dance battle.

Take a peek into who will be challenging who on the JDJ9 dance floor.

Helly V/S Harpal

hel and har
 
Sidhant V/S Karishmasid and kt

Salman V/S Shantanu

2

Nora V/S Surveen

4

Arjun V/S Shakti

3

Who do you think will take the lead? To find out, watch JDJ9 this Saturday at 10PM


