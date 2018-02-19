posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 19th, 2018 at 6:59 pm

It was another action packed weekend on Rising Star 2 with the final rounds of Duels Ki Takkar. Some of the Top 31 contestants successfully made it to ‘India’s favourite 16’. While some of them bid a tearful goodbye to the stage of Rising Star 2. But more details on that later.

For now, here are some deeds about the amazing special guests that lighten up the mood and rocked the stage of Rising Star 2 over the weekend.

On Saturday, our special guest was the super talented and legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. He was welcomed with much warmth and love by our experts and contestants. His presence and unique style managed to charm the audience and contestants.

He also took the stage to perform with our expert Shankar Mahadevan and stole the show.

On Sunday we had a very special guest returning on Rising Star, the ever so beautiful and wonderful Sonakshi Sinha, the actress was here to promote her upcoming movie ‘Welcome to New York’, which also happens to star one of our expert Diljit Dosanjh.

Sonakshi Sinha joined our experts in judging the performances of the final Duels Ki Takkar round. She also took the stage for a fun impromptu game, received love from her biggest fan - Rising Star 2 contestant Zaid and was completely in awe of Sindhu Tai’s amazing spirit.

Bollywood’s most talked about rapper Raftaar also shared the stage with our super host Ravi Dubey for a killer rap session.

All in all, it was a pretty amazing weekend with these special guests.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Saturday- Sunday 9 PM.