posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on April 11th, 2016 at 3:48 pm

Bharti made SRK play Kajol in the Gerua song from Dilwale by draping a saree around him and tried to get all romantic with him.

Shah Rukh Khan had a fan moment on the sets of 'Comedy Nights Bachao' when Bharti lifted him up

SRK is a such a sport! Shahrukh Khan kissed Bharti Singh

SRK charmed Bharti in his true King Khan-style

It's every girl's dream to romance the king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan and Bharti made her dream come true