SRK's wit and Bharti's pun-intended humor is bound to create a a stir every time!

posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on April 11th, 2016 at 3:48 pm

Bharti made SRK play Kajol in the Gerua song from Dilwale by draping a saree around him and tried to get all romantic with him.

ezgif.com-optimize (1)

 

Shah Rukh Khan had a fan moment on the sets of 'Comedy Nights Bachao' when Bharti lifted him up

ezgif.com-optimize (3)

 

SRK is a such a sport! Shahrukh Khan kissed Bharti Singh

ezgif.com-optimize

 

SRK charmed Bharti in his true King Khan-styleezgif.com-optimize (6)

 

It's every girl's dream to romance the king of hearts Shah Rukh Khan and Bharti made her dream come true

ezgif.com-optimize (5)


﻿

