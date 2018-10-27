posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 27th, 2018 at 2:49 pm

Weekend ka Vaar is always worth the wait for no other reason but Salman Khan. As he sums up the week, he also makes sure you’re in for a great evening. Be it with his commentary, jokes, or just the environment he creates. Tonight too, while he is seen having a great time with contestants, he also gets Sree to sit on the khalnayak kursi. He questions him on his behaviour and him ill-treating the rest of the contenders by calling them poor, abusing them et cetera.

Going forward, he also pulled up clips from the time when Rohit entered the house. These housemates were seen passing snide comments, teasing him and so on which obviously did not go down too well with him. And one of them was Sree. Rohit loses his calm on seeing Sree's clip and even threatens to give all of it back to him in good time. Is this the beginning of a new rivalry? Is Sree’s behaviour going to take him ahead in the Bigg Boss 12 journey? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.