Sprightly Alia is all ready to spread her charm on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 15th, 2016 at 6:46 pm

This Saturday, get ready for a rollicking episode! The chirpy Alia Bhatt joins us this week on JDJ9. Her infectious smile will catch on to the everyone. But unlike any other guest on this show, she makes an entry with a twist. Alia, who is playing a camerawoman in her upcoming film, Dear Zindagi, was be seen directing Manish like a complete pro.

IMG_2249

 

IMG_2285

 

Not only this, the talented young lady was completely herself and even shook a leg with the contestants. Her lovely exhibit of spirit encouraged everyone to perform super well on JDJ9. 
Swasti, Shantanu and Salman were delighted to have Alia dance with them on the JDJ9 stage. Alia's mentor and JDJ9's coveted judge, Karan Johar, shared some fun scoop about her on the show.

 

20160922164631_IMG_9711

 

IMG_2303

 

IMG_2396

 

IMG_2487

 

IMG_2640

 

Well, looks like there is going to be a sprinkle of happiness and a sparkle of dance this weekend on JDJ9. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM, and dance to the tunes of Dear JDJ9-ians ki Zindagi!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with