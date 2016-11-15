posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 15th, 2016 at 6:46 pm

This Saturday, get ready for a rollicking episode! The chirpy Alia Bhatt joins us this week on JDJ9. Her infectious smile will catch on to the everyone. But unlike any other guest on this show, she makes an entry with a twist. Alia, who is playing a camerawoman in her upcoming film, Dear Zindagi, was be seen directing Manish like a complete pro.

Not only this, the talented young lady was completely herself and even shook a leg with the contestants. Her lovely exhibit of spirit encouraged everyone to perform super well on JDJ9.

Swasti, Shantanu and Salman were delighted to have Alia dance with them on the JDJ9 stage. Alia's mentor and JDJ9's coveted judge, Karan Johar, shared some fun scoop about her on the show.

Well, looks like there is going to be a sprinkle of happiness and a sparkle of dance this weekend on JDJ9. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM, and dance to the tunes of Dear JDJ9-ians ki Zindagi!