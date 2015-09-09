Spoiler: This wild card entrant has already posed a threat to the Jhalak contestants?

When she was introduced last week in Jhalak as one of the wild card entrants, judges thought she was a Desi girl, who was a little shy and nervous. But as she hit the Jhalak floor today, the not only took everyone by surprise, but also blew everyone's mind with her bold and sensuous act!

Well, if you havent guessed till now, we are talking about the popular face of Indian television, Neha Marda. Neha, with her choreo partner rajat performed on 'jiya jale' and woah! what a sparkeling performance amidst diyas. Shahid was pleasantly surprised and did not shy away from expressing how much he liked her choice of sing, props and the mind blowing lifts! He also mentioned that it was way better than he was expecting. This was pretty much what everyone thought about her act. In fact, Lauren added that Neha was ready for the competition! Atta Girl! 

Such generous comments in the first act itself! Looks like Neha is going to kill it with her expressive eyes and that beautiful smile! 

Catch Neha's dumdar performance this week at 9pm only on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.


