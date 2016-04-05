posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 5th, 2016 at 10:28 am

Rishi and Tanu were meant to be together from the beginning but as fate had it, after Tanu’s parents death, Bani and Kuljeet guise their daughter Neha as Tanu in order to get her married to Rishi.

Rishi who has lost his heart to Tanu confesses his love for Tanu to Neha and tells her that he will not be able to love her. Now to get Tanu to fall in love with him, Rishi looks for ways to get her jealous and this he does by flirting with Neha. Rishi who is determined to spend the rest of life with Tanu is now on a mission to get her to profess her love for him. After finding out about how on application of mehendi that is purified by the panditji, he can make Tanu fall in love with him forever, Rishi decides to steal the mehendi bowl. He asks Manpreet to do the task for him.

Will Rishi be successful in stealing the mehendi bowl? Will this trick of his make Tanu change her mind about marriage?

Stay tuned to Kasam, Monday to Friday at 10PM.