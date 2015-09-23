posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 23rd, 2015 at 7:01 pm

There seems to be no stopping Ragini! After her several attempts to turn the family against Swara, Ragini has now turned her attention towards Sanskaar.

Ragini accused Sanskaar of misbehaving with her and when the news reached Sharmistha dadi and Shekhar, they go to the Maheshwari house to find out the truth about the whole matter. Swara who stands by Sanskaar the whole time proves his innocence to the entire family by trapping Ragini in a web of questions that reveal the truth behind Ragini’s concocted story. Still a little puzzled by the whole episode, Swara decides to dig into the matter a little deeper and decides to look for clues that reveal what really happened that night. Will the clues lead Swara into finding the main culprit or will it take another twist?

To find out what happens next, don’t forget to watch the next episode of Swaragini.