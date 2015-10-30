Spoiler Alert: Will Swara accept Lakshya's proposal finally?

On one hand Ragini has lost her memory and on the other Sanskaar professes his love for Swara. Sanskaar who is convinced that Swara and him are meant to be together tells Swara to let go of Lakshya so that he can move on with his life. Lakshya isn’t very convinced with Ragini and tells Swara that it is another one of her games and that she is just pretending to have lost her memory. Lakshya is desperate to get Swara back in his life and tells her that once he proves Ragini is lying, he wants Swara to take him back in his life. Swara finds herself stuck in a dilemma and doesn’t know what to do. What will happen next? Will Swara accept Lakshya’s proposal or will Ragini manage to foil his plans? 

To find out who Swara chooses between Lakshya and Sanskaar, don’t forget to watch Swaragini, Mon-Fri,  6:30 PM. 


