posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 10th, 2015 at 5:02 pm

Despite the travesties that she is facing in her own life, Swara is trying her very best to patch things between Sharmistha and Shekhar. When Swara finds out that Shekhar is planning to file for a divorce from her mother, Swara with the help of the Mahila Samiti get them to stay together in the same house. Ragini on the other hand is leaving no stones unturned to turn everyone in the family against Swara. Sick and tired of Ragini’s mind games Swara decides it’s time that the truth is finally out in front of the entire family. She decides to give Ragini the same drug that she had once used on her to reveal her dirty little secret. Will Ragini finally blurt out the truth? Will Swara win?

