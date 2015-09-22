Spoiler Alert: Taking on the 'dance ka badshah' this week on Jhalak !

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 22nd, 2015 at 5:39 pm

The 90s which is known for its romantic dance numbers and groovy dance beats spelled magic once again on the Jhalak sets with our very own Faisal taking on the dance guru, Prabhudeva. Faisal who is known for his ‘hatke’ acts impressed all with his bharatnatyam act to the song ‘muqabala’. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Faisal and his choreo-partner Vaishanvi looked absolutely adorable in their outfits. One of the few performers who have been praised by judges week after week for his creativity and style, Faisal once again bagged quite a few compliments for his act this week. Vaishnavi wasn’t far behind either!  Ganesh who came onto the stage and did a happy dance with the two said, “I am waiting for that day Vaishnavi when you will come as a contestant here”. Looking at how far and well she has performed on Jhalak, we bet we will get to see her as a contestant on Jhalak pretty soon. 

To know more about Faisal’s act, don’t forget to watch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9 PM. 


