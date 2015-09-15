Spoiler Alert: Shamita resorts to Maa Durga for this week's performance!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 15th, 2015 at 6:23 pm

This week Shamita and Deepak gave a spellbinding mythological performance around goddess Durga.  They portrayed the battle of good and evil through the ‘Devi and Asura’ act with sword and trishul as their props, where Deepak played the latter, the one who caused havoc in the three lokas.

Dance Guru, Ganesh was quite impressed with their act and complimented Deepak on his dynamic energy and Shamita on her grand entry. Malaika decided to play around and said, “Should I call you Shamita or Jai Mata Di!” She further added that their performance was filled with energy and had a strong impact. Lauren chose to agree with Malaika and also commented that once the costume was on, Shamita completely transformed and so did the energy around her. Shahid Kapoor enjoyed the performance but said, “Is hafte I feel the contestants are depending on their choreographer too much to be safe. Shamita you are looking so good in the outfit. I felt you were doing justice to the part you are playing.” All the judges agreed in unison that her performance concentrated on the concept and there was less dancing. “Marks are for dance,” said Shahid.

Well, did she win the immunity ball or was it her last performance on Jhalak? You will get to know only on Jhalak this week. Don't forget to tune at 9 pm. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with