posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 10th, 2015 at 2:47 pm

Sanaya set the Jhalak stage on fire this week with her sizzling dance number to the song ‘aaj phir tum pe pyar aya hai’. Packed with loads of oomph factor, her routine left everyone in the audience spell bound. The theme this week required everyone to use some kind of item during their act and guess what the petite beauty used? Sanaya opted to show off her dancing skills in a bath tub. Yes! You heard it right! Her sizzling chemistry with her choreo-partner Jai was all that the judges could talk about after their performance. Post their dance routine Shahid quizzingly asked Sanaya the reason behind her sensuous act and to that Sanaya jokingly replied, it was her choreo-partner Jai. The stream of compliments just didn’t end there.

To find out what all the other judges had to say about Sanaya’s act, don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9 PM. act