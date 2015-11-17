Spoiler Alert: Ragini Plotting against Swara again?

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on November 17th, 2015 at 7:22 pm

She always gets what she wants! Despite Swara stepping out of the way and giving Ragini a chance to have a life with Lakshya after all the lies and problems she has put the family through, Ragini is still determined to take revenge from everyone that have caused her to fail miserably in Lakshya’s eyes. Lakshya who is no mood to listen to Ragini’s lies anymore has declined to accept her back in his life. Angered and embarrassed by such a turn down, Ragini is all set to go down the road to destruction again even if that meant tainting her very own sister’s image. To make Swara look like the bad guy, Ragini plans things in such a manner so that both Annapurna and Sujata catch her entering Sanskaar’s room at the middle of night. Well! For someone who has just confessed to having no feelings for Sanskaar, this might turn out to be a bigger problem for her Swara than she has imagined. Will Ragini’s plan work? Will Sujata and Annapurna actually fall for it and accuse Swara of leading on the boys? 

To find out what Ragini has planned and how she puts her plans into motion, catch Swaragini, Monday-Friday at 9:30PM. 


