Spoiler Alert: Jhalak Poora Filmy Hai!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 15th, 2015 at 3:38 pm

Week 11 has some filmy buzz in store for Jhalak lovers. After Bollywood ka tadka, we will take performances to another level with concept acts! 

We shall start by telling you how the judges got into line for Sholay reloaded auditions. Yes, Shahid and Ganesh even fought over who would play Gabbar’s role. Lauren was pretty happy with her Dhanno avtaar while Manish got a tailor made role for himself as he got into Veeru’s shoes. Between all this messed up Sholay drama, Malaika blew the opening whistle for the performances to start with wild card entries showing their Jalwa.

Faisal spilled his magic with a unique concept act which was not only out of the box, but out of the Jhalak stage as well. Get ready to see Faisal get into the Singh is Bling mode for this week’s performance. Judges were as usual quite flattered by his performance, however there was something they were all unhappy about. What could it be? 

Moreover, there will be some criticism and warning coming up for all the contestants by the judges. 

What has upset our judges? Who will see the face of elimination? Who got the immunity ball? Watch out this space for all Jhalak titbits and much more!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with