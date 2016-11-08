Spoiler alert: Indiawale and Celebrities are now Gharwale on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 4:38 pm

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the past three weeks on Bigg Boss and both the teams have come to give a tough fight to each other. Though it’s not a team that wins on Bigg Boss but an individual, still the teams have seen their fair share of unity and fragmentation.

 

PIC 11

 

PIC 37

 

Tonight see this barrier between the Celebrities and Indiawale break. Bigg Boss summons the housemates to tell them that now all of them hold an equal status in the Bigg Boss house. He declares them as Gharwale as they become known faces across million screens in this country.

Watch here to know more...

 

PIC 43

 

 It’s good to see this division come to an end. It will be fascinating to see the contestants now move out from the shell of their teams and get down to their own planning of acing ahead than the other. Join us to see what happens next on Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with