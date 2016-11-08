posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 4:38 pm

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the past three weeks on Bigg Boss and both the teams have come to give a tough fight to each other. Though it’s not a team that wins on Bigg Boss but an individual, still the teams have seen their fair share of unity and fragmentation.

Tonight see this barrier between the Celebrities and Indiawale break. Bigg Boss summons the housemates to tell them that now all of them hold an equal status in the Bigg Boss house. He declares them as Gharwale as they become known faces across million screens in this country.

Watch here to know more...

It’s good to see this division come to an end. It will be fascinating to see the contestants now move out from the shell of their teams and get down to their own planning of acing ahead than the other. Join us to see what happens next on Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!