Spoiler Alert! Indiawala Manu Punjabi will be nominated tonight on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 17th, 2016 at 6:28 pm

The Celebrities have to nominate two Indiawale contestants on BB10 tonight. After a lot of discussion, the Celebs decide upon two names, one of which is Manu Punjabi!

 

 

PIC 45

 

 

When asked by Bigg Boss, Gaurav Chopra announced that they were nominating Manu...

 

Click here to know why Manu was nominated!

To know more about Manu, click here!

 

Any guess who will be the second nomination by the Celebs? Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to catch all the drama!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with