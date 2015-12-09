posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on December 9th, 2015 at 4:55 pm

For someone who has been burnt more than once, the road to revenge often becomes their only option. After a failed kidnap attempt, Lakshya tries to run over Ragini with his car. Ragini thinking that Lakshya is trying to help her out solve the kidnapping, sits inside his car while on their way to the police station. And it is then that Lakshya decides to put his plans into action. Ragini escapes the murder attempt but ends up lodging a complaint against Lakshya which lands him in jail. Now with Lakshya behind bars, Swara’s only hope is dadi and so she begs her to ask Ragini to take the complaint back. But as we all know, Ragini isn’t easy to please. What will dadi do next do to get Lakshya back? Will Ragini agree easily or will the family have to put a lot on stake in exchange of Lakshya’s freedom?

To find out what happens next, don’t forget to catch Swaragini, Mon to Fri, 9:30PM.