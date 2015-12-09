Spoiler Alert: How will Swara get Lakshya out of jail?

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on December 9th, 2015 at 4:55 pm

For someone who has been burnt more than once, the road to revenge often becomes their only option. After a failed kidnap attempt, Lakshya tries to run over Ragini with his car. Ragini thinking that Lakshya is trying to help her out solve the kidnapping, sits inside his car while on their way to the police station.  And it is then that Lakshya decides to put  his plans into action. Ragini escapes the murder attempt but ends up lodging a complaint against Lakshya which lands him in jail. Now with Lakshya behind bars, Swara’s only hope is dadi and so she begs her to ask Ragini to take the complaint back. But as we all know, Ragini isn’t easy to please. What will dadi do next do to get Lakshya back? Will Ragini agree easily or will the family have to put a lot on stake in exchange of Lakshya’s freedom? 

To find out what happens next, don’t forget to catch Swaragini, Mon to Fri, 9:30PM. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with