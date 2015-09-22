posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 22nd, 2015 at 4:29 pm

It’s time to revisit the 90s and who else is better suited to bring this era of romance on the Jhalak stage than our very own Jhalak contestants. Whether it was the ‘chura ke dil mera’ song where Shilpa was seen romancing Akshay Kumar or ‘yeh kali kali ankhen’ which made Shahrukh Khan a household name, music of the 90s has still the same effect even today.

Taking inspiration from her very own sister, Shamita went the Shilpa way on this week of Jhalak Relaoded. Dressed in black pants and a red crop top with a jacket, Shamita recreated the magic of ‘chura ke dil mera’ song with her choreo-partner Deepak. The dance act which wasn’t anything like the original choreography left all the judges very impressed with Shamita and they said that she set the stage on fire with her act.

