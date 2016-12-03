Spoiler Alert: Bani is Safe on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 3rd, 2016 at 5:29 pm

The wild card entries last week picked their nominated housemates for the challenge. The queen of arguments, who saw an eviction within the first week- Priyanka Jagga- picked Bani as her challenger for the task. The contestants had to face the Dome task challenge and Bani could not get through this test. As a result she hit the list of the nominated contestants for the week! 

PIC 27


But voila...! Here's some piping hot news and freshly served from the Weekend ka Vaar scenes at the Bigg Boss house, that tattoo tigress is safe on Bigg Boss 10! Tune in at 9PM to see who all make it to the safe zone!


﻿

