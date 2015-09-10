Spoiler Alert: Are you up for a marathon run?

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 10th, 2015 at 3:11 pm

Its week 10 on Jhalak and with three new contestants, the excitement and competition has reached an epic high! It wasn’t just the three ladies that had all the contestants nervous but also the marathon dance which like each year had all in a state of panic. The segment on Jhalak which is carried out year after year is a test of who has the maximum stamina to dance non-stop. While two seasons ago, it was Lauren who set the record with a marathon run of 4 minutes and 40 seconds, this year a whole new record was set by one of the contestants on Jhalak Reloaded. Any guesses as to who bagged the marathon round?

To find out who stood the test of time, don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9PM. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with