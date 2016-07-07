posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 7th, 2016 at 3:47 pm

This weekend the 17th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to make our filmy hearts go, ‘Senorita, Badey badey deshon mein Bollywood ki baatein hoti rehti hai’. With the colorful blend of music and culture of Spain, the star studded evening grabbed the ‘zara hatke’ avatar when, the host duo Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor tickled everyone with their hilarious entry. No, they didn’t dress up as clowns or pull a standup comedy act, ASS you know it, they did better. They had a plus one along to bray-ek all records. Yes, holding all the poise and the charm were the chauffeurs for the gala event, the sawaari of Raju and Pappu.

Brace yourselves for a watch, we are not donkey-ing around, or just maybe.