Sparks between Ranbir and Kritika?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 29th, 2018 at 6:36 pm

This week on Kasam, we're set to find out the equation between Ranbir and Kritika after the him saving her. Malishka extends a hand of friendship towards Ranbir which he politely declines. Ranbir's lawyer has found a loophole in the Batra case agreement which may help them win the case. Ishani gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to feature in an advertisement.

At home, Kritika is hurt when she hears Arun say that their marriage means nothing and in the Kapoor mansion Ranbir feels her pain through their soul connection. 

The next day Jiya asks Kritika to drop her off at the Kapoor mansion where Ranbir sees her. What will
Ranbir's reaction be? 

 

Watch it all unfold on Kasam from Monday to Saturday ay 6 pm only on Colors. 


