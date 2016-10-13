Spandan To Stun Prabhu Deva With Her Performance

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 13th, 2016 at 12:55 pm

Main hoon na was Farah Khan's first directorial debut. The song 'chalein jaise hawaein' was the first shot of the film and there is an emotional bonding of Farah to that song.

 

DSC_1747

 

DSC_1749

 

This weekend, you will see the 8 year old, motormouth, Spandan Chaturvedi kill it on the stage with her jaw dropping performance. 
So much so that the judges even mention that it looked as if special effects had been used. 
Right from the use of the stage to the timing and set up of the choreography, everything was well in place. 

DSC_1750

 

But, what was the best part was, Prabhu Deva the genius of dance, commented that he loved the act and couldn't believe his eyes that someone as small as Spandan could present such an act.

And looks like Spandan can ace at more than just dancing, the speed  of her verbal skills could out-beat Sonu Sood's workout timing. What a little star, she is!

DSC_1763

 

DSC_1771

 

Are you ready to be stunned by Spandan too? Get your boogie woogie mode started on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with