posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 13th, 2016 at 12:55 pm

Main hoon na was Farah Khan's first directorial debut. The song 'chalein jaise hawaein' was the first shot of the film and there is an emotional bonding of Farah to that song.

This weekend, you will see the 8 year old, motormouth, Spandan Chaturvedi kill it on the stage with her jaw dropping performance.

So much so that the judges even mention that it looked as if special effects had been used.

Right from the use of the stage to the timing and set up of the choreography, everything was well in place.

But, what was the best part was, Prabhu Deva the genius of dance, commented that he loved the act and couldn't believe his eyes that someone as small as Spandan could present such an act.

And looks like Spandan can ace at more than just dancing, the speed of her verbal skills could out-beat Sonu Sood's workout timing. What a little star, she is!

Are you ready to be stunned by Spandan too? Get your boogie woogie mode started on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!