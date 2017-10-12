posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 12th, 2017 at 4:43 pm

Since the movie talks about a band, naturally there goes a lot of expectations from the soundtrack of Lucknow Central. The songs naturally become the heart of the film and the musicians have been successful in doing complete justice with the same.

The music of the film is composed by Arjunna Harjaie, Sukhwinder Singh, Mychael Danna, Rochak Kohli and Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, Sukhwinder Singh, Mychael Danna and Adheesh Verma.

Here’s a list of songs the movie has –

Kaavaan Kaavaan – Yes, the same famous track sung by Sukhwinder Singh for the film Monsoon Wedding. The song is quite peppy, and re-introducing the song in Lucknow Central was absolutely a great decision! There are slight changes in the song but all in all the song is as good as the original one. One would for sure feel like dancing after listening to this. The movie also has a remix version of the same.

Meer – E – Kaarwan – The song is beautifully sung by Neeti Mohan and Amit Mishra. The song is soft and ear pleasing. One can easily like the song after listening to it for the very first time. You will sense the Sufi elements in the song. The song has been composed by Rochak Kohli.

Baaki Rab Pe Chhod De – It’s a fast dance number composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Quite promising track and can be heard over and over again especially during parties. The Song is interesting precisely because of its catchy lines! You must listen to it right now!

Teen Kabootar – It’s a fun song wherein Farhan Akhtar along with his jail mates is seen singing and dancing in front of the jailer, Ronit Roy. One can sense the playful singing by Mohit Chauhan and Divya Kumar. The visuals of the song add cherry on the cake. A real desi feel you get as you listen to the song.

Rangdaari – The song is quite intense and meaningful we can say best out of rest, and the singer Arijit Singh has sung really well in his soulful voice. Especially people who feel the songs today don’t have meaning will surely change their verse after listening to this. The tune is magical and quite impressive.

