Sooraj to try patching up with Imli on Udann?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on September 2nd, 2016 at 12:46 pm

Lately, Sooraj has been highly guilt- struck for cheating Imli. He has realized that his feelings for Imli are true and he has great love for her.

 

When he sees Vivaan take care of Imli and her baby, something breaks within him. It is slowly dawning upon him that his child will never identify him as his father nor will he be able to dote upon his child like a father.

 

To amend his mistakes he is now planning to express his love to Imli. But will Imli accept his love now, when she is herself falling in love with Vivaan?

 

Stay tuned to Udann for more, only on Mon- Fri at 8.30PM!


