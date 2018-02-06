Sooraj & Chakor re-unite to fight this new battle together!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 6th, 2018 at 3:33 pm

A lot of unexpected things have happened on Udann post the recent leap. Chakor has been fighting a harsh battle against Ranvijay and Imli. Sooraj who lost his memory also went against Chakor during the ordeal, and this left Chakor with no other option but to fight for the right all alone.

 

But looks like soon Chakor’s life will change for better now. With Sooraj coming back into Chakor’s life and  him realizing the main culprits behind all the wrong happenings, there will be a new twist in the tale of Udann.

 

Not only Chakor will win her love back but the couple will unite to fight against all odds.

 

The story is certainly going to take an interesting turn from there.

