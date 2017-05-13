Sonu Sood to have a blast this weekend on 'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 13th, 2017 at 5:24 pm

Chhote Miyan Dhaakad is coming back with an exclusive series of jokes once again this weekend! And the most exciting part is, the dashing actor, Sonu Sood coming on the show and getting involved with these bunch of kids to have loads of fun together just like one of them! You must definitely not miss those cute moments!

 

vlcsnap-error779

 

 

 

A scene wherein Sonu says "Bharti mere munh mat lagna, main sehat ke liye bohot haanikaarak hun", will certainly make you whistle!

 

vlcsnap-error116

 

 

 

And how can one miss Vedansh Pagare's adorable encounter with Sonu Sood, who tries luring him in various ways but his co-contestants tell him not to get swayed. You need to watch what happens after that.

 

 

vlcsnap-error347

 

 

 

The joy will see no bounds in the episode, each entity would get totally engrossed in the incredible environment where there would be only laughter until stomachs hurt.

 

 

son1

 

 

Do you know what do the dhaakad kids come up with when it comes to re-enacting some famous scenes with popular scenes from Sonu's movies?

 

You will have to watch tomorrow's episode to know everything that is going to happen on 'Chhote Miyan Dhaakad'.

 

Tune in at 6 PM & 10 PM, Sat-Sun!


