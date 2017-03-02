Songs Of Diljit Dosanjh That We Love

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 2nd, 2017 at 6:17 pm

Diljit-Dosanjh-Pictures

Diljit Dosanjh is now not just known in Punjab, but has become a sensation all across the world. The talented artiste has given his best every time he has tried something new for the audience and the listeners, and hence the efforts have shown the fruits too.

 

Diljit, fortunately comes with  a complete package that any artiste should be having. We bring some of the best songs that he has sung so far, that will forever stay in our minds.

 

Do you know – This romantic number where the boy expresses his love for his beloved, has certain melody that touches the romantic side of one. The tune sounds extremely refreshing every time one hears the song. The simple lyrics blended with soulful singing makes it sound absolutely perfect and ear pleasing.

 

Ikk Kudi – Diljit sang this song for the movie – Udtaa Punjaab, is one of the most beautiful compositions. The soothing number is simply magical. The lyrics is extremely meaningful and Diljit has done absolute justice through his voice.

 

Patiala Peg – A song having real Punjabi tadka would make anybody feel like dancing. The song which is full of life and sounds extremely lively is one of the favorites of Diljit’s fans.

 

5 Taara – Proper Bhangra number this one can be called. A perfect choice for the people, to groove on during weddings and other occasions. Diljit has shown the versatile side of him in the song where he dances equally well. A must watch in case you haven’t seen this before.

 

Laembadgini – This one being one of his latest songs, created a rage amongst the fans in the very first month of its release. People couldn’t stop raving about the same. The peppy number is full of life and would perfectly set the mood with its desi flavor and having Diljit in a hattke avatar in the video.


﻿

