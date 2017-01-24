Songs of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Stay Etched In Our Hearts

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 24th, 2017 at 2:13 pm

The full music album of the movie was released on 26th October 2016. Every song left an impact on the audience. 

The title track especially, became the hot favourite of the youth and responses were awesome as Arijit Singh did complete justice to the lyrics and beautified the same with his soulful voice. 

‘Bulleya’ followed as next to become quite popular, as the movie created a lot of buzz before its release, the song sung by Amit Mishra and Shilpa Rao has been heard on loop endlessly. The music is a highpoint of the song that sets one in the right mood and sounds quite intense.

The favourite of all the lovers out there is the song ‘Channa Mereya’, sung once again by Arijit Singh. This song certainly adds a feather on the cap of the singer. This came out as another beautiful piece of music thoroughly loved by the listeners.

Not to forget the party numbers ‘The Breakup Song & Cutiepie’, the peppy tracks became hugely popular and listeners couldn’t help raving about them.

It becomes actually difficult to choose which one’s best and which one’s not. The movie will definitely be known and remembered by the audience always, especially for its soundtrack. When we have Karan Johar as the name behind all of this, this is indeed expected!
Do watch ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ on 26th Jan, 12 noon onwards


