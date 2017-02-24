posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 24th, 2017 at 2:55 pm

The lovely Monali Thakur was born in a Bengali musical family in Kolkata. With an amazingly beautiful & melodious voice, she has been able to capture millions of hearts. Here are some of her songs that we absolutely love –

1. Zara Zara Touch Me from the movie ‘Race’ gained immense popularity becoming the fourth most played song on Indian Radio during the first half of 2008.

2. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ is a dreamy song that evokes a feeling of romance like no other. Sung beautifully by Monali Thakur, this song won her the prestigious National Film Award for the best female playback singer.

3. Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady) is another song from the movie ‘Race ‘,it’s a catchy number that one could find humming along to unknowingly.

4. Sawaar Loon from the movie ‘Lootera’ is another magnificent song with wonderfully poetic lyrics that tugs at the heartstrings.

5. Cham Cham from the movie ‘Baaghi’ is a feet tapping number and this rendition by Monali Thakur is absolutely sublime.