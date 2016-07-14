Somya Seth- Reel V/s Real

The beautiful Kaurwaki, who managed  to steal Ashoka’s heart is a show stealer in real life too. Let us meet the girl behind the camera. 

While her costume drama on screen has her loaded with a pile of gold accessories, Somya can adorn simplicity with the same amount of panache. 

reelvsreal_1

Her confident, fearless avatar that shows us Kaurwaki was bold and dynamic, is soon met by her ‘girl next door’ look when you see Somya.

reelvsreal_3

She is a woman of style, class and portrays a historic character that doesn’t stop her from being young, beautiful and courageous.

We’re sure you would agree!


