The beautiful Kaurwaki, who managed to steal Ashoka’s heart is a show stealer in real life too. Let us meet the girl behind the camera. While her costume drama on screen has her loaded with a pile of gold accessories, Somya can adorn simplicity with the same amount of panache.

Her confident, fearless avatar that shows us Kaurwaki was bold and dynamic, is soon met by her ‘girl next door’ look when you see Somya.

She is a woman of style, class and portrays a historic character that doesn’t stop her from being young, beautiful and courageous.

We’re sure you would agree!