posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 23rd, 2017 at 5:16 pm

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a super hit at the box office. Be it the cinematography, dialogues, songs, production design, editing or acting everything was worked upon in the right manner. It’s difficult to impress the audience these days, but Badrinath Ki Dulhania nailed it in every way!

Let’s get to know some interesting facts about the movie.

Varun Dhawan got same hair style as Virat Kohli in the movie. In fact the actor shared a picture of him with the cricketer while getting the haircut done. The character Badri is a Virat Kohli fan as per the storyline.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan did special workshops with the director Shashank Khaitan to get the accent and the speech right for their characters in the movie.

You won’t believe but it’s a fact that Varun Dhawan was nicknamed ‘Badri’ by a close friend during his college days.

The film has a remix version of the popular number ‘Tamma Tamma’ of 1990, called as ‘Tamma Tamma Again.'

Varun Dhawan has ‘Badrinath’ tattooed in Devnagri script on his right arm in the movie.

For a scene Varun Dhawan actually got drunk and Alia Bhatt had to hold him on his mark because he was too high to do it himself.

The title track of the movie is again inspired by a very old classic song ‘Chalat musafir moh liya re pinjare waali munia.’

We guess, you are equally curious now to watch the world television premiere of the movie on Sunday, 25th June 12 PM onwards!