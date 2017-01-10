posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 10th, 2017 at 12:44 pm

As the grand finale is nearing on Bigg Boss 10, the current week is extremely crucial as two housemates will become the lucky mascots to earn the ticket to finale on the show.

Tonight on Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha will read the task letter and will share that ‘Solar System’ task will eventually decide who are the two housemates to win the ticket to finale. As per the task rules, the housemates will become astronauts. The ticket to finale will be positioned at the centre of the orbit, called as sun of the solar system. The astronauts will move around the orbit holding bowls of water. The conditions remain that if someone’s water in the bowl touches the yellow mark in it or any astronaut comes out of the orbit due to any reason will be out of the game. Also, dropping the bowl or keeping the bowl down will disqualify one from the task. This way the other housemates will reach another level of orbit.

As and when the astronauts get out of the orbit, the rest will reach the next level. This way the final two on the last orbit will become the winners and earn ticket to finale. Rohan will be the sanchaalak of the task.

Can you guess who all will perform the best?

