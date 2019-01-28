posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 28th, 2019 at 5:17 pm

Today on Shakti, we see that Saaya along with everybody else comes in to meet Sohum and bless him. Harak is insecure and is keeping a constant eye on Sohum so that Varun doesn’t take him away. With the panchayat taking the final decision, they decide to let Varun be in charge of Sohum for 24 hours. Looking at a heartbroken Saumya, Harak and Harman promise to win Sohum back as a family. Will Varun be able to take care of Sohum?

Going forward, we see that Varun fails in taking care of the baby and so Sohum comes back to the Saumya and Harman. While the celebrations are on in full swing, little does the family know that Varun has now planned something big against this family. What’s in store for them?

Tune in to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.