posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 31st, 2017 at 11:57 pm

For our country, seeking inspiration is not just limited to Bollywood. In fact these TV actors are influencing our decisions a whole lot. Whether, its attire or jewellery, we like to stay updated with the latest fashion trends and who would be better than these role models! Colors TV is not only molding the society by discussing the hush-hush topics openly but also bringing a change the way women dress up and jewel up. Take cues from your favourite TV stars.

Thapki Pyar Ki: Thapki - The Versatile One

Post leap, this show got a fresh twist where we see Thapki as the serious crime reporter sporting Chanderi saris and salwar suits with minimalistic makeup. She sure does set new style goals with her statement necklaces for her viewers.

Dil Se Dil Tak: Teni - The trendy one

Teni has a sole purpose in life, to earn money to go to the United States and her dreams come true by becoming a surrogate mother for Shorvari and Parth’s child. This bubbly Gujarati girl likes to stay in trend and flaunts the mirror-work and vibrant colored dresses in show. Her jewellery is also all about bright-colored pompom and tassel earrings.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Saumya - The Calm one

For Saumya, life has been a roller-coaster ride with a lot of ups and downs in the show. She has come a long way in making the audience accept transgenders and their existence in the society. The calm and composed girl flaunts her saris and necklace sets with élan.

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan: Sharda – The courageous one

This lady went through several hardships and yet stood for her rights in the society as a single mother. She raised her daughters in a patriarchal society while instilling the values of having their own voice in the society. Don’t miss her bright and elegant Kanjeevaram saris that are glammed up with intricate gold and pearl necklace sets.

Udaan: Chakor – The determined one

This lady manages to stay strong despite all the drama that happens in her life. Her simple fashion sense and heavy embellished suits teamed up with dainty jewellery pieces is worth taking note of.

Do let us know whose fashion sense you admire the most in the comments below.

