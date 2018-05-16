Six times Vish Khanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous!

Uber cool, and an ultimate diva, Vish Khanna a.k.a Anita Hassanandi from Naagin 3 is one of Television’s most admired actresses. She has played an array of roles in her career and this time, she’s playing the sensuous Vishakha Khanna on television's most-watched series 'Naagin 3'. From stunning outfits to the perfect glam look, here at six times she inspired us with her sartorial sense!

#1 When she teamed a sleek bun along with the silver trinkets like a pro!

 

 

#2 When apart from a glam look, she also added the right amount of charm to a bridal look.

 

 

#naagin3 #BTS with the gorgeous @surbhijyoti #Yaaaayyyy

#3 When she didn't only flaunt dark hues but she also had her way with the summer pastel colours! Here's proof!

 

 
 

#VishKhanna #naagin3

#4 When she posed confidently in a sarees, that are classic essentials for women and never run out of style. 

 
 

8pm tonight! #Naagin3 only on @colorstv Pls Pls Pls watchhhhhh

#5 When she taught us to blend of sheer and monochrome styles seamlessly!

 

 
 

It’s amazing how, internationally, age is never a barrier when it comes to meaty roles in TV. Super proud that Indian television is opening up too. In a time where actors are in their teens and twenties, am really thankful to Ekta for trusting me with Naagin! Ratings are here ... we open at 4.2 and 4.5. Thank you all for your love .... Thank you for supporting US... off course every week is a new struggle but we promise to give our best and work hard. #TeamBalaji @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv #NAAGIN3 @surbhijyoti @pearlvpuri #RajatTokas @karishmaktanna @rakshandak27 @chetan_hansraj @ankittmohan @naveensharma10 @heli_daruwala @simransachdeva1 @pavitrapunia_ @rohitchoudhary2701 @puneett_chouksey @gandhi_aman_ and the entire team and most importantly our director @singhranjankumar and @muktadhond @ektaravikapoor @chloejferns

#6 Be it a casual day at work or a day out with your girlies, she knows how to balance it with the right colours and accessories!

 

 

Terrific Tuesday!

