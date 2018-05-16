posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 29th, 2018 at 5:56 pm

Uber cool, and an ultimate diva, Vish Khanna a.k.a Anita Hassanandi from Naagin 3 is one of Television’s most admired actresses. She has played an array of roles in her career and this time, she’s playing the sensuous Vishakha Khanna on television's most-watched series 'Naagin 3'. From stunning outfits to the perfect glam look, here at six times she inspired us with her sartorial sense!

#1 When she teamed a sleek bun along with the silver trinkets like a pro!

#2 When apart from a glam look, she also added the right amount of charm to a bridal look.

#3 When she didn't only flaunt dark hues but she also had her way with the summer pastel colours! Here's proof!

#VishKhanna #naagin3 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jun 3, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

#4 When she posed confidently in a sarees, that are classic essentials for women and never run out of style.

#5 When she taught us to blend of sheer and monochrome styles seamlessly!

#6 Be it a casual day at work or a day out with your girlies, she knows how to balance it with the right colours and accessories!