February 29th, 2016

Jab tak hai saans

It had been quite some time since a tough water stunt was given to the Khiladis, so Arjun finally got down to it. This week’s theme was Darr ki Tsunami and this stunt was quite close to it. In this escape stunt, one contestant from each team went into a cylindrical chamber which was locked up by two locks from the top. At great speed water filled in the chamber from the bottom and the contestants had to open the locks from the 4 keys they had and escape. Whoever did this in less time, won the round.

Teen tigada kaam bigada

This was another solo stunt with a twist of keeda in it. One contestant lied down into a box which was then divided in three parts. First part had their face in it, second had the middle body and the third had the legs. First part was filled with scorpions; second one with lizards and the third one was overwhelmed with snakes. The contestant had to pick out 15 lizards from the middle part and drop it into a box outside. Being a time stunt, whoever finished it first, won the task.