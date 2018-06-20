posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 10th, 2018 at 4:03 pm

Indian Television has given us many stars but Shakti Arora has proven that with talent you can go a long, long way. Our very own Dr. Kunal Malhotra from Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka is a fashion enthusiast and truly believes in comfort coming before anything else. His sartorial sense is experimental, and his style includes a blend of solids, pastels, stripes and all things dapper! We stalked his Instagram feed a little today and hands-down, we spotted some of his best looks till date!

Scroll away!

#1 Some solids. Yes, please?



#2 A little layering hurt nobody!

🌞 A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:18pm PDT

#3 White for the win, always!



#4 Charming monochromes!



#5 Bright smiles and good vibes only!

#6 Some checkered drama, please!