Six Instagram looks of Shakti Arora that will make you love him more!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 10th, 2018 at 4:03 pm

Indian Television has given us many stars but Shakti Arora has proven that with talent you can go a long, long way. Our very own Dr. Kunal Malhotra from Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka is a fashion enthusiast and truly believes in comfort coming before anything else. His sartorial sense is experimental, and his style includes a blend of solids, pastels, stripes and all things dapper! We stalked his Instagram feed a little today and hands-down, we spotted some of his best looks till date!

Scroll away!

 

#1 Some solids. Yes, please?
 

 

Trust what u feel.. not what you hear!!

A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on

 

 

#2 A little layering hurt nobody!

 

 

🌞

A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on

 

 

#3 White for the win, always!
 

 

 

#4 Charming monochromes!
 

 

 

#5 Bright smiles and good vibes only!

 

 

 

#6 Some checkered drama, please!

 

 

﻿

Connect with