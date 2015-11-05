Six epic things that Puneet said on his first day on Bigg Boss

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 5th, 2015 at 9:22 am

 

Rishabh Sinha who entered Bigg Boss nau as the first wild card entrant has already created quite a ruckus in the house. As if his antics on the show weren’t enough for the inmates that another one was sent into the house to cause more trouble. Welcome to the newest addition to the house... Puneet Vashist!

While the twists and turns remain an integral part of the show, Puneet ensured that the house was rolling on the floor in non-stop laughter. Here are a few things that Puneet said after entering the house on day one.

Screen Shot 2015-11-04 at 7.49.45 PM

No wonder price money itna kam hogaya... Aap itna pakate jo ho isliye.

Screen Shot 2015-11-04 at 7.50.36 PM
Vikas Bhalla aisi gaadi thi jiska ignition hi nahi ON hua...
Screen Shot 2015-11-04 at 7.49.18 PM
Puneet ne bola Keith ko,  ki aap ache catholic boy hai, and then turned and asked Rishabh... Aap ki kya jaati hai? To this Rishabh replied..main bhole baba ka bhakt hu ;)
 Screen Shot 2015-11-04 at 7.47.15 PM
Maine toh bohot sari filmey ki hai, aapne toh dekhi he hogi Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss aap sun rahe ho na Bigg Boss...

Screen Shot 2015-11-04 at 7.50.50 PM

Hum apni maa ke udte hue hanuman hai.

Screen Shot 2015-11-04 at 7.49.27 PM

Tumhari hindi bahut acchi hain but aap humare samne chhoti si bacchi hain .... Puneet said to Rochelle.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with