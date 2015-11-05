posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 5th, 2015 at 9:22 am
Rishabh Sinha who entered Bigg Boss nau as the first wild card entrant has already created quite a ruckus in the house. As if his antics on the show weren’t enough for the inmates that another one was sent into the house to cause more trouble. Welcome to the newest addition to the house... Puneet Vashist!
While the twists and turns remain an integral part of the show, Puneet ensured that the house was rolling on the floor in non-stop laughter. Here are a few things that Puneet said after entering the house on day one.
No wonder price money itna kam hogaya... Aap itna pakate jo ho isliye.
Hum apni maa ke udte hue hanuman hai.
Tumhari hindi bahut acchi hain but aap humare samne chhoti si bacchi hain .... Puneet said to Rochelle.
