Rishabh Sinha who entered Bigg Boss nau as the first wild card entrant has already created quite a ruckus in the house. As if his antics on the show weren’t enough for the inmates that another one was sent into the house to cause more trouble. Welcome to the newest addition to the house... Puneet Vashist!

While the twists and turns remain an integral part of the show, Puneet ensured that the house was rolling on the floor in non-stop laughter. Here are a few things that Puneet said after entering the house on day one.

No wonder price money itna kam hogaya... Aap itna pakate jo ho isliye.

Vikas Bhalla aisi gaadi thi jiska ignition hi nahi ON hua...

Puneet ne bola Keith ko, ki aap ache catholic boy hai, and then turned and asked Rishabh... Aap ki kya jaati hai? To this Rishabh replied..main bhole baba ka bhakt hu ;) Maine toh bohot sari filmey ki hai, aapne toh dekhi he hogi Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss aap sun rahe ho na Bigg Boss...