Situation gets more complicated for Teni on Dil Se Dil Tak

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 4th, 2017 at 4:15 pm

In the last episode of Dil Se Dil Tak we saw how Shorvari took a huge step by taking complete onus of Teni’s protection. She reached the police station to rescue Teni, however got arrested herself after she slapped the cop who tried hitting Teni.

 

An affectionate moment was when Teni expressed to Shorvari on how she was taking her care despite all odds.

 

IMG_9218

 

 

In the upcoming episodes we will see how Teni gets to face the other members of the Bhanushali household, who are infuriated. Teni will be stating that there is someone from the family who led her getting into the trouble. Eventually there would be a name revealed who was behind all of this. Parth’s grandfather would be seen apologizing to Teni for having misunderstood her character. Teni would be seen wanting to leave the house.

 

Repenting for the mistakes dadaji would also insist on getting Teni married to a nice boy belonging to a good family. This twist will shock Teni, Shorvari and Parth!

 

_MG_1247

 

 

What will happen then? How will the trio manage to escape this situation? Will this land Teni into a big problem?

 

IMG_9168

 

 

To know everything, watch ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with