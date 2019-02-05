posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 5th, 2019 at 5:30 pm

This week on Sitara, Vrinda openly challenges Rajguru and tells him about Chabbili’s soul in the raajmahal. Choti Rani, meanwhile, doubts Netra when she tries to steal the sindoor dibbi from the mandir. On the other hand, we see the bond deepening between Sitaara and Viraj when Sitaara gives him lessons on how to impress Netra before the wedding.

Later, Sitara doubts Netra too and decides to dig deep into the matter. She starts off by finding reasons to be around her and even ensures if she has been possessed by the Vishkanyas. However, Vrinda and her sisters fail her in her attempts. Will Sitara be successful in finding out the truth?

Tune in to Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya Ki Kahaani from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.